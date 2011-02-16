"Invalid or missing CSRF token" error

"Too many login attempts" Error Message

Alternative App Download Links for Iran Citizens

Am I allowed to share my Windscribe account?

API Connectivity error when trying to login

Are you on Social media?

ASUS Router Setup Guide (ASUSWRT)

Best VPN Protocol Guide: Which Windscribe VPN Protocol Should I Use?

Browser extension cannot connect (Proxy Failure)

Can I buy a Static IP for only 1 month?

Can I exchange my Static IP to another one?

Can I Get a Pro Trial for Free?

Can I make other applications open after Windscribe on system startup?

Can I pay for Windscribe with a prepaid credit card?

Can I pay for Windscribe with cash?

Can I set up Windscribe on my Apple TV?

Can I test Windscribe without creating an account?

Can I use Windscribe for Free?

Can I use Windscribe on LG webOS?

Can I use Windscribe without an internet connection?

Can Windscribe automatically change locations?

Can Windscribe be trusted?

Can Windscribe reduce my ping in games?

Can't pay using Paypal balance

Clicking links in emails doesn't work

Cloudflare Error 1020 when trying to access Windscribe site

Didn't get confirmation email

Do I need the Windscribe app to connect to the VPN?

Do VPN services offer true/absolute online anonymity?

Do Windscribe servers have DDoS protection?

Do you log data on free accounts?

Do you offer Lifetime accounts?

Do you support the L2TP or PPTP VPN protocols?

Does Build-a-Plan unlimited data apply to all locations?

Does my Windscribe subscription automatically renew?

Does the debug log contain personal/identifiable info?

Does the Windscribe browser extension use R.O.B.E.R.T.?

Does the Windscribe extension encrypt my traffic when connected?

Does Windscribe allow Peer-to-Peer (P2P) traffic?

Does Windscribe block Ads?

Does Windscribe block or support IPv6 traffic?

Does Windscribe have a Family Plan?

Does Windscribe have a referral or affiliate program?

Does Windscribe have any promotions?

Does Windscribe offer dedicated IPs?

Does Windscribe Sell or Share my Data?

Does Windscribe support IPv6?

Does Windscribe support Port Forwarding?

Does Windscribe throttle my speeds?

Does Windscribe use virtual servers/locations?

Does Windscribe work in China and other restricted countries?

Does Windscribe work on Windows 7?

Getting started with Windscribe on Android

Getting Started with Windscribe on Chrome

Getting Started with Windscribe on Firefox

Getting Started with Windscribe on iOS

Getting Started with Windscribe on MacOS

Getting Started with Windscribe on Microsoft Edge

Getting Started with Windscribe on Opera

Getting started with Windscribe on Windows

Google location is not correct

Guide To The Badges & Symbols In Our Locations List UI

Has Windscribe been audited?

How can I accurately check if the VPN tunnel is active and working correctly?

How can I change my username?

How can I edit my custom plan?

How Can I Get More Bandwidth?

How can I make changes to my R.O.B.E.R.T. settings?

How can I make my account safe?

How can I recover my account when I didn't add an email?

How can I unsubscribe from emails?

How can I use IKEv2 on my router?

How can I use my Static IP on a router?

How can I use Windscribe if my network is blocking it?

How do changes to my Build-a-Plan affect my data?

How do I Allowlist a website from the extension proxy?

How do I cancel my Static IP subscription

How do I change my payment method/update credit card info?

How do I change or recover my password?

How do I check that Windscribe is working?

How do I check the ping/latency to Windscribe servers?

How do I check when my bandwidth will be reset?

How do I check which version of the app I am using?

How do I enable 2 Factor Authentication on my account?

How do I log out of all devices?

How do I navigate the CLI (v1.4) app?

How Do I Purchase a Windscribe Gift Card?

How Do I Redeem a Windscribe Gift Card?

How do I reinstall the Windscribe Mac app?

How do I turn off adblock in the Windscribe extension?

How do I use Clear Wi-Fi History?

How do I use Windscribe with my SmartTV/Video game console?

How does Windscribe protect me?

How is Best Location determined?

How long will it take for support to reply back?

How many devices can I connect to at the same time?

How many IPs does Windscribe have?

How many servers does Windscribe have?

How much does it cost to use Windscribe?

How To Activate GPS Spoofing On Android

How to add an email address to your Windscribe account

How to add custom R.O.B.E.R.T. rules

How To Add Custom Sounds To Connection Events

How To Allow Port Forwarding To Function Through Windows Defender Firewall with VPN Adapters

How to Bypass Geo-Blocking for Free: Complete Guide (2026)

How to cancel a paid subscription

How To Change The Desktop App Skin

How to change the Paypal billing method for Windscribe subscriptions

How to change your Internal DNS in the Windscribe App

How To Claim A Promo, Voucher, or Discount Code

How to connect to a Static IP server

How To Customize The Background Of Your Windscribe App

How to delete your Windscribe account

How to disable battery optimization for Windscribe on Android

How To Enable Anti Fingerprinting In The Windscribe Browser Extension

How To Enable Split Tunneling On Android

How To Enable Split Tunneling On MacOS

How To Enable Split Tunneling On Windows

How to Enable the Windscribe Split Tunnel Extension in macOS System Settings

How to enable/disable notifications from the Windscribe browser extension

How to enable/disable notifications from the Windscribe desktop app?

How to Install the Windscribe Extension on Brave

How To Pause and Unpause a Subscription

How to reinstall the Android app

How to reinstall the Browser Extension

How to reinstall the iOS app

How to reinstall the Windows Windscribe app

How To Rename Windscribe Locations

How to Rotate Your IP

How to Set Up IP Pinning

How to Set Up Port Forwarding

How to set up Windscribe on Android TV/Nvidia Shield devices

How to set up Windscribe on Linux

How To Use Custom DNS in the Windscribe App

How to use the Windscribe app Network Options

How to Use Windscribe on Fire TV devices (Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Fire TVs)

How to Use Windscribe With Amnezia Wireguard

How to use Windscribe with Kodi

How to use Windscribe with TOR

How to whitelist a domain in R.O.B.E.R.T.

How to whitelist a network from using the VPN

I am not receiving a password reset email

I can't connect to other devices on my network when the VPN is on

I can't pay for promotion because it says "You already have a subscription"

I can't reach the Windscribe website

I can't send emails when connected to Windscribe

I forgot my username and/or password

I forgot the username of my account

I got an unknown charge for Windscribe, how do I get my money back?

I have cancelled my subscription but I'm still being charged

I lost my 20/30/50/60 GB Free plan and was downgraded to 10GB

I only have 2GB of monthly data on my account

I Received a Message Saying My Email/Password Has Been Changed But I Didn't Do This

I want Windscribe for all my employees, what should I do?

I'm seeing DNS Leaks when using Windscribe

I'm still seeing ads when using the ad-blocker

If I pay with a cryptocurrency, can I get a refund?

Iran Connection Issues Using Desktop App

Iran Connection Issues Using Mobile App

Iran Login Issues Using Desktop App

Is the Stealth Protocol on iOS?

Is there a changelog for the different application versions?

Is there a difference between free servers and paid servers?

Is there a different version of the app for Pro users?

Is there a Windscribe extension for Safari?

Is Windscribe hiring? Where do I apply?

Is Windscribe supported on Firestick V1?

Is Windscribe supported on Windows 11?

Is Windscribe supported on Windows ARM architecture?

Issues Logging into Windscribe

Issues Logging into Windscribe App on Fire TV (Firestick/Firecube) Devices

Manual WireGuard Router Setup Guide (DD-WRT)

Mine for Upgrades program discontinued

My account didn't get upgraded

My computer does not allow me to install software, can I still use Windscribe?

My credit card is not being accepted

My location online doesn't match the Windscribe server location

My paid plan is ending soon, can I renew it earlier/now?

Netflix is only showing Originals library

No internet unless Windscribe is turned on

OpenVPN Data Channel Offload Support For Windows And Linux

Port Forwarding configuration doesn't work

R.O.B.E.R.T. debugging for faulty sites and services

R.O.B.E.R.T. is blocking a domain it shouldn't, how can I fix this?

Recommended WireGuard Router Setup Guide (DD-WRT)

Referral account linking instructions

Slow speeds in the browser extension

Slow Speeds on Android

Slow speeds on iOS

Slow speeds on MacOS

Slow speeds on routers

Slow Speeds On Windows

Someone hacked/hijacked my account, what do I do?

Streaming service not working

TCP Socket Termination

Troubleshooting Connection Issues in Restricted Countries (Iran, China, Russia, etc)

Unable to access a website when VPN is connected

Unable to connect to the Russian VPN server

Unable to pay/renew with Mastercard

Username/password browser popup when using Windscribe browser extension

Using Windscribe with torrent clients

VPN disconnecting randomly

VPN Slow Speeds? Speed Up Your Connection in 2026 | Windscribe

VPN Test: How Do I Know My VPN is Working?

What and where is the "Fake Antarctica - Troll Station" server?

What Are VPN Ports? Complete Guide to VPN Port Numbers and Protocols

What DNS does Windscribe use?

What do the green bars in the location list mean?

What does "Allow LAN Traffic" do?

What does “Delete Sessions”/“Delete VPN Creds" mean?

What does “Secured” in Network Options mean?

What does DNS mean?

What does encryption do?

What is "Cookie Go Away" in the browser extension?

What is "WebRTC Slayer" in the Windscribe browser extension?

What is 2 Factor Authentication and why should I care?

What is a double hop and how does it benefit me?

What is a proxy?

What is a Static IP? Is it better than a regular IP?

What is a VPN?

What is Advanced mode in the Windscribe Extension?

What Is an Anonymous Account (Hashed Login)?

What is an IP address?

What is Do Not Disturb in the browser extension?

What is Ephemeral Port Forwarding and How to Use It

What is IPv6?

What is Keychain and why is it relevant for Windscribe on MacOS?

What is Lazy Login?

What is MAC Spoofing? How It Works & How to Use It

What is Malware Evader in the browser extension?

What is packet size?

What is ScribeForce?

What is SOCKS5?

What is Split Personality in the browser app

What is Split Tunneling and how to use it

What Is the Best VPN Protocol for Gaming?

What Is the Best VPN Protocol for iPhone?

What Is the Best VPN Protocol for Streaming?

What is the difference between Build-a-Plan and the regular Pro plan?

What is the difference between R.O.B.E.R.T. and the extension ad-blocker?

What is the difference between Static, Dedicated and Dynamic Ips?

What is the difference between the desktop app and browser extension?

What is the difference between the Firewall Modes?

What is the IKEv2 protocol?

What is the minimum version of Android needed to use Windscribe?

What is the minimum version of iOS needed to use Windscribe?

What Is the OpenVPN Protocol? Complete Guide for 2026

What is the Proxy Gateway feature and how to use it

What is the refund policy for Windscribe plans?

What is the Smokewall feature in the Windscribe extension?

What Is the Stealth VPN Protocol? Complete Guide to Stealth VPN

What is the Time Warp feature in the Browser Extension?

What is the WStunnel protocol?

What is Tracker Eradicator in the browser extension?

What is UDP and TCP? Is there a difference?

What is Windscribe?

What is WireGuard?

What kind of encryption does Windscribe use?

What Protocols are available with Windscribe?

What Routers are supported by Windscribe?

What should I set MTU size to?

What type of payment options do you accept?

Where can I find my account details?

Where can I find my past receipts/invoices?

Where can I find the latest version of the applications?

Where can I report R.O.B.E.R.T. false positives or domains that should be blocked?

Where do I access my OpenVPN credentials?

Where do I access my WireGuard configs?

Where is the Kill Switch for the Windscribe Desktop App?

Where is Windscribe located?

Which Browsers Does Windscribe Support

Which Browsers Does Windscribe Support

Which cryptocurrencies do you support?

Who is CoinPayments and why am I sending my crypto to them and not you?

Who owns Windscribe?

Why are my P2P speeds so poor over the VPN?

Why are my payments not being accepted?

Why can't I access my bank or other financial web services when connected to the VPN?

Why can't I buy a monthly Static IP

Why can't I dismiss the Windscribe Android notification?

Why can’t I use my printer when Windscribe is on?

Why can't you issue Amazon refunds?

Why can't you issue Apple refunds?

Why did my account get banned/disabled?

Why did my account get hacked?

Why did my bandwidth expire too early?

Why do Anti-Virus applications conflict with VPNs?

Why do I need Javascript enabled to sign up?

Why do I need to subscribe to promo emails to get 10GB?

Why does my iOS/Mac device say that all network activity may be monitored or filtered?

Why does my Lifetime Pro plan have an expiry date?

Why doesn't the Windscribe iOS app have Split Tunneling?

Why has my monthly bandwidth limit been decreased?

Why hasn't my bandwidth been reset yet even though the reset date has passed?

Why is my antivirus software claiming Windscribe is malicious?

Why is my IP not changing?

Why is my Static IP shared with a handful of users?

Why isn't Secure Hotspot working/supported on my system?

Why should I give my email to Windscribe?

Why was SOCKS5 discontinued?

Will my plan Expire if I cancel now?

Will Windscribe protect me from Hackers?

Windscribe connects but there is no internet access

Windscribe takes a long time to connect

Windscribe will not connect

WTF are FuttBux?

Как активировать промокод

Как начать использовать Windscribe на Android

Как начать использовать Windscribe на iOS

Как начать использовать Windscribe на MacOS

Как начать использовать Windscribe на Windows