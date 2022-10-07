If you forgot your username or password, you can simply go to the Password Reset page, enter your email address and request a reset. Your username will be in the email, which will also have a password reset link. Click it, and choose a new password.

Not getting a reset email?

Did you provide a valid email address during registration?

Did you check the spam folder?

If you didn't provide an email during registration and you have a free account, unfortunately there is no way to regain access to the account. If you have a Pro account, we may be able to help you. Contact support by opening the support chatbot in the bottom-right corner and tell him you need help from a human accessing your account. The following details will be required: