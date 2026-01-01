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Free, Fast, & Secure VPN for Android

The Windscribe VPN for Android delivers secure, fast, and private browsing. Enjoy ad-free internet, block trackers, and stream your favorite content globally without limits.
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How to Use Windscribe VPN on Android

1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN app for Android
2

Sign Up

Click on “Get Started” to make an account (no email needed!) or choose “Login” if you already have one.
3

Connect

Pick a location to connect to the VPN instantly.

How to Use Windscribe on Android

Features

Unparalleled Connectivity

Connect on any network, regardless of your location.

Windscribe offers 6 different protocols to choose from, along with over 20 different connection ports.

WireGuard

Latest next-generation VPN protocol that offers record breaking speeds. Connect on 6 different ports.

IKEv2

Offers fastest connection times and high speeds on most networks.

OpenVPN (TCP)

OpenVPN over TCP protocol. Helpful on restrictive networks. Connect on 11 different ports.

OpenVPN (UDP)

OpenVPN over UDP protocol. De facto VPN standard for years. Connect on 6 different ports.

Stealth

OpenVPN masked to look like HTTPS traffic. Helpful on restrictive networks. Connect on 11 different ports.

WSTunnel

OpenVPN maked to look like Websocket traffic. Helpful on restrictive networks.

Network Options

Connect or Disconnect Automatically.

Create custom rules for different Wi-Fi networks. As soon as you connect to a new Wi-Fi network, Windscribe can do something.
This includes automatically connecting or disconnecting from a VPN server, or connecting via a specific protocol.
Watch Feature Video

Split Tunneling

Tunnel what you want, how you want.

There are cases when you don't wish to tunnel all your traffic through a VPN. Windscribe lets you choose which apps you want to include or exclude from the tunnel.
Watch Feature Video

R.O.B.E.R.T. - Ad Blocker

One-of-a-kind customizable server-side domain and IP blocking tool

Select which block lists you wish to apply on all devices by toggling a single switch.

Block Ads & Trackers

Nobody likes being tracked or seeing ads. Stop it.

Prevent Infections

If you can’t access evil domains, you can’t get infected. Simple.

Custom Access Rules

Block lists are not 1 size fits all. Customize them to your liking.

Browse Faster

50% of an average website is ads and trackers. Blocking them makes pages load faster.
Other Features

Strict No-Logging Policy

Encrypts your Data

Import and Connect to your own VPN Config

Servers in over 69 Countries & 115 Cities

Download for Android

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windscribe work on Android?

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Absolutely! You can download the app on Play Store, F-Droid, or build from source.

Does Android have a built-in VPN?

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Yes, Android comes with a built-in VPN feature, but it’s pretty basic. It supports protocols like PPTP and L2TP/IPSec, but if you want more security, speed, and features like split tunneling or advanced encryption, a third-party VPN like Windscribe is the way to go.

Does Windscribe VPN for Android keep logs?

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Not a chance, we’re a completely log-free VPN. Privacy is our #1 priority.

Should I Use a VPN on Android?

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Absolutely. Using a VPN on your Android device enhances your online privacy, secures your connection on public Wi-Fi, and helps you access content from anywhere in the world. Whether you’re banking, streaming, or just browsing, a VPN encrypts your data and keeps your activity safe from prying eyes. While Android has a built-in VPN, for top-tier security, speed, and features like ad blocking or split tunneling, a third-party VPN is the smarter choice.

Is a Free Android VPN safe to use?

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While we can’t speak for the rest of the VPN industry, your data is safe when you choose Windscribe. We put our money where our mouth is and completely open-sourced our Android app to prove it.

Where can I use the Windscribe VPN Android App?

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You can use Windscribe for Android around the world! The app is available in multiple languages and can be downloaded around the globe. Supported languages include (but not limited to): French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, Swedish, Dutch, Polish, and Portuguese.

Can I use Windscribe VPN on multiple devices?

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We have an unlimited device policy, as long as you don’t abuse it (looking at you, hackers).
TLDR; Windscribe facilitates delivery of messages by electronic transmission, as well as private message (packet) delivery over the encrypted tunnel from the client to one of our servers.
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