What Causes the Error

Our service has several mechanisms in place to prevent unauthorized access and abuse. In order to ensure that your account remains in your possession and to secure our own systems, we've limited the number of failed logins.

What to Do When You Get This Error

After consecutively entering your account's password incorrectly several times, you will not be able to login. Therefore, please wait a few minutes and try again. If you fail to login with the correct credentials on the 5th attempt, you will not be able to login for 30 minutes and may see a Rate Limited error message.

If this is a common issue, try changing networks by connecting to a different WiFi network or a mobile device hotspot. You can sometimes be connected to a network where abusive behavior was detected and subsequently blocked, and even though you did nothing wrong, it is still preventing you from logging in.

You might also just be entering the wrong credentials, therefore, we advise you to wait 30 minutes and request a password reset using this link: https://windscribe.com/forgotpassword. After resetting your account's password, please use your username and newly set password to login. If you are still running into issues about this matter, please chat to the support bot Garry in the bottom-right corner of the page and let him know you can't login and need to speak to a human.