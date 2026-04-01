GPS Spoofing lets you mask your physical location to match your VPN server location, preventing apps from using GPS to determine where you really are.

To proceed, you'll need Windscribe for Android installed (v3.5+), and to enable Developer Options on your device.

Enabling Developer Options

If you've already enabled Developer Options, skip to the next section.

Open Settings Navigate to About Phone (on some devices: Settings → System → About Phone)

Find Build Number and tap it 7 times quickly You'll see a confirmation message: "You are now a developer!

Where to find your "About Phone" section varies by manufacturer:



Samsung: Settings → About Phone

Google Pixel: Settings → About Phone

OnePlus: Settings → About Device

Xiaomi / Redmi / POCO: Settings → About Phone

Huawei / Honor: Settings → About Phone

Motorola: Settings → About Phone

Sony: Settings → About Phone

Note: On some Samsung devices, the path may be Settings → About Phone → Software Information → Build Number.

Set Windscribe as the Mock Location App

Open Settings Navigate to Developer Options Scroll down to the Debugging section and tap Select mock location app Select Windscribe from the list

Notes: If you do not immediately see the Select mock location app option in the Debugging section, scroll to the bottom of the page to the Location section and check there. This may also appear as "Allow mock locations" on older devices.

Finding Developer Options (by manufacturer):



Stock Android / Pixel: Settings → System → Developer Options

Samsung (One UI): Settings → Developer Options

Xiaomi (MIUI / HyperOS): Settings → Additional Settings → Developer Options

OnePlus (OxygenOS): Settings → System → Developer Options

Huawei (EMUI): Settings → System & Updates → Developer Options

Motorola: Settings → System → Developer Options

Sony: Settings → System → Developer Options



Note: Remember, on older Android versions (≤5.x), you may see a toggle for "Allow mock locations" instead of an app selector. Enable that toggle and Windscribe will handle the rest.

Enable GPS Spoofing in Windscribe

Open the Windscribe app Tap the Preferences menu → Settings Under General, find GPS Spoofing and toggle it ON Connect to any VPN server location Once connected, your GPS location will appear to match the VPN server you're connected to.

To confirm GPS Spoofing is active & working:

Stay connected to Windscribe Open Google Maps or any location-based app Your location should appear near the VPN server location, not your real location

Note: Some apps cache your last known GPS position. Try closing and reopening the app after connecting, or toggle airplane mode briefly to clear stale location data.

Troubleshooting Potential Issues





GPS Spoofing option is greyed out in Windscribe

Make sure Windscribe is set as the mock location app (section 2)

Location still shows real position

Close and reopen the location-based app; ensure Windscribe VPN is connected

"Select mock location app" not visible

Make sure Developer Options is enabled (Step 1); on MIUI, check Additional Settings

Mock location option shows as a toggle instead of app picker

You're on an older Android version — enable the toggle, then enable GPS Spoofing in the Windscribe app

Apps detect mock location and refuse to work

Some apps (banking, games) actively detect mock locations — this is an app-level restriction that cannot be bypassed with GPS Spoofing aloneNotes

GPS Spoofing only works while the VPN is connected. Disconnecting will revert to your real GPS location.

Other Notes