The App Skin option allows you to customize the desktop GUI skin, which modifies the shape of the app itself. You can select between 2 options:



Alpha (our classic default GUI setting)

or



Van Gogh (defined by a flat & even 'earless' design)

While this feature has been available in the app for a while, it has been relocated to the Look & Feel tab beginning with desktop app version 2.16.11+.

The Steps



1. Open your Windscribe app Preferences

2. Click on the Look & Feel tab (indicated by the paint can icon), and scroll down to the App Skin option

3. Select from either Alpha or Van Gogh options

Once selected, your app skin will automatically update to reflect your choice. These settings will be saved on exit.