Once you have logged into your account on our website, you can download your WireGuard configs here: https://windscribe.com/myaccount#configgenerator-wireguard



WireGuard configs are only available to users with paid accounts. If you have a Full Pro account, you will have access to WireGuard configs for all locations.



If you have a custom Build-A-Plan account, you will only have access to WireGuard configs for your paid locations.

Head to the generator page, and ensure WireGuard is selected from the Protocol Selection area