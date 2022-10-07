Your privacy and security is of utmost importance to us and the reason we exist is to protect you! Because of this reason exactly, we minimize the amount of information we collect, ensure that everything is secure, and do not store any logs that can personally identify you.



With that being said, the VPN service can't work unless we know you're using Windscribe through the use of a session. We don't track these sessions in any detail however you do still have the ability to delete them all at any time. Those, along with any custom configuration credentials can be wiped with the “Delete Sessions” and “Delete VPN Creds” buttons found in the Security line on your My Account page.

. If the point is to get everyone off your account or clear out all your old, stale sessions, then just press both buttons, give it a minute and you'll be back to zero sessions and connections.