If a time ever arises where you need to reinstall the browser extension, the steps are quick and easy.

Reinstall Extension in Chrome

On your Chrome's extension toolbar, right-click on the Windscribe browser extension and select the option to "Remove from Chrome...". After this, you no longer have the Windscribe extension installed.

Now to reinstall the Windscribe extension, first visit our Chrome Store page here. And finally press the Add to Chrome button to install the extension:



Reinstall Extension in Firefox

In Firefox's browser's extension toolbar, right-click on the Windscribe extension and choose the "Remove Extension" option. After this, Windscribe will no longer be installed in Firefox.

Next, visit the Windscribe Firefox Store page here. Finally, press the Add to Firefox button to reinstall the Windscribe extension:



You can also always find all the download links for Windscribe extensions and applications for desktop and mobile on the Windscribe website here: https://windscribe.com/download

For browser-specific features and setup guidance, visit our Edge VPN browser extension or Firefox VPN add-on pages.