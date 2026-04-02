Terms & Conditions
Windscribe Animated Production Fest
Last Updated: April 2nd, 2026
1. Eligibility
- The contest is open to individuals worldwide.
- Participants aged 18 or older may enter on their own behalf.
- Participants under the age of 18 may enter with the consent of a parent or legal guardian. By submitting an entry on behalf of a minor, the parent or legal guardian agrees to these Terms & Conditions and accepts full responsibility for the minor's participation. Any prizes awarded to a minor will be issued to their parent or legal guardian.
- Employees, contractors, and affiliates of Windscribe Limited and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate.
- Participants must have a valid Windscribe account (free or paid) at the time of submission.
- Void where prohibited by law.
2. Contest Period
- The contest begins on February 27th, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST and ends on May 17th, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST (the "Submission Deadline").
- Late submissions will not be accepted under any circumstances.
3. How To Enter
- No purchase, payment, or payment information is required to enter. A free Windscribe account can be created without providing any payment details.
- Participants must follow the Entry Steps outlined on the contest page at https://windscribe.com/wap.
- Each entry must include the final animation file submitted via the designated Dropbox link.
- Each submission into the human-created competition also requires a Proof of Work file, submitted via the designated Dropbox link.
- Participants may submit multiple entries, but only one entry per location nickname combination per contest is permitted.
4. Contest Categories
- The contest consists of two parallel competitions: one for human-made animations and one for AI-assisted animations.
- Participants may enter both competitions, provided each submission follows the respective Animation Guidelines for that competition.
- Each individual submission must be entered into either the human or AI competition. Cross-entry of a single submission is not permitted.
- Human-made animations must not contain any generative AI content whatsoever, as outlined in the Animation Guidelines.
5. Prizes
Human Animation Prizes:
- Best Overall: $10,000 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Funniest: $2,000 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Our Favorite Style: $2,000 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Best Character: $2,000 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Best Vibes: $2,000 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Best Story: $2,000 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Best Sound: $2,000 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- 10 Honourable Mentions: $300 each + 1 Year Windscribe Pro
AI Animation Prizes:
- Best Overall: $7,500 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Funniest: $1,250 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Our Favorite Style: $1,250 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Best Character: $1,250 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Best Vibes: $1,250 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Best Story: $1,250 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Best Sound: $1,250 + Lifetime Windscribe Pro
- Honourable Mentions: $200 each + 1 Year Windscribe Pro
Prize Conditions:
- All prizes are awarded in USD.
- A single animation may win in multiple categories.
- Prizes are awarded per animation, not per individual. In the case of collaborative entries, it is the responsibility of the collaborators to divide the prize amongst themselves.
- Windscribe is not responsible for any tax obligations arising from prize winnings. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and paying any applicable taxes.
- Windscribe reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value at its discretion.
- Windscribe will make reasonable efforts to deliver prize funds to winners. However, if there is no reasonable legal method to transfer the prize to a winner (e.g., due to sanctions, banking restrictions, or other legal limitations), Windscribe reserves the right to disqualify the entry and select an alternate winner.
- Lifetime Pro and 1 Year Pro subscriptions will be provided to winners in the form of a voucher code that can be used to activate the plan on their Windscribe account.
6. Judging
- All entries will be judged by the Windscribe team.
- Judging criteria include but are not limited to: creativity, entertainment value, visual quality, storytelling, use of the selected location nicknames, and overall impression.
- Judging decisions are final and not subject to appeal.
- Winners will be selected and announced within one month of the Submission Deadline via Windscribe's official social media channels and/or the contest page.
7. Intellectual Property
- Participants retain full ownership of their submissions.
- By entering the contest, participants grant Windscribe a non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, perpetual license to use, reproduce, distribute, display, and modify their submission in any medium and for any purpose, including but not limited to marketing, social media, and promotional materials.
- Windscribe will make reasonable efforts to credit the creator when using their submission.
- Participants represent and warrant that their submission is original work, does not infringe on any third-party intellectual property rights, and does not contain any copyrighted material. Stock audio (music and sound effects) is permitted provided it is royalty-free, Creative Commons licensed, or properly licensed for commercial use. Participants are solely responsible for ensuring they have the appropriate rights to any stock audio used in their submission.
8. Content Standards
- Submissions must not contain any copyrighted material, with the exception of properly licensed or royalty-free stock audio as outlined in the Animation Guidelines.
- Mild foul language is acceptable.
- Submissions must not contain racism, sexism, or any other form of discrimination or hate speech.
- Submissions must not contain nudity or sexually explicit content.
- Windscribe reserves the right to disqualify any entry that it deems inappropriate, offensive, or in violation of these terms.
9. Proof of Work
- All human competition submissions must be accompanied by a Proof of Work file demonstrating the creation process in the form of a screen capture of the video editor or workspace showing the creation process.
- Failure to provide adequate Proof of Work may result in disqualification.
- Windscribe reserves the right to request additional proof at any time.
10. Disqualification
- Windscribe reserves the right to disqualify any entry at any time, for any reason, at its sole discretion.
- Grounds for disqualification include but are not limited to: fraudulent entries, misrepresentation of creation method (human vs. AI), violation of content standards, use of copyrighted material, and failure to meet technical specifications.
11. Technical Requirements
- Submissions must meet the technical specifications outlined on the contest page, including resolution, format, orientation, frame rate, and file naming conventions.
- Submissions that do not meet the technical requirements may be rejected.
12. Privacy
- Personal information collected during the contest will be used solely for the purposes of administering the contest, contacting winners, and distributing prizes.
- Windscribe will handle all personal data in accordance with its Privacy Policy, available at https://windscribe.com/privacy.
- Submissions are collected via Dropbox File Requests. Files uploaded through Dropbox are stored on Dropbox's servers and are subject to Dropbox's Privacy Policy (https://www.dropbox.com/privacy). By submitting your entry, you acknowledge that your files will be processed and stored by Dropbox in accordance with their privacy practices. Uploaded files are stored privately and are only accessible to Windscribe. Windscribe is not responsible for Dropbox's data handling practices.
13. Liability
- Windscribe is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, corrupted, or misdirected submissions.
- Windscribe is not responsible for any technical failures, errors, or disruptions that may affect participation in the contest.
- By entering, participants release Windscribe, its employees, agents, and affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the contest or acceptance of any prize.
- Windscribe assumes no responsibility for disputes between collaborators regarding prize distribution.
14. Modifications
- Windscribe reserves the right to modify, suspend, or cancel the contest at any time, for any reason, without prior notice.
- In the event of cancellation, Windscribe may, at its discretion, select winners from eligible entries received prior to cancellation.
15. Governing Law
- This contest and these Terms & Conditions are governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada.
- Any disputes arising from or related to this contest shall be resolved in the courts of Ontario, Canada.
16. Contact
By submitting an entry, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.