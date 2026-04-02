1 Animations must be at least 30 seconds, and no more than 60 seconds.

2 All submissions must follow the animation guidelines below.

3 Your submission must be related to the two location nicknames you chose and should aim to entertain.

4 Submissions must be animations only. No filmed content allowed in the final animation, with the exception of stop-motion and claymation.

5 AI submissions are not allowed in the human contest. Human-created submissions are welcome in either contest - beat the AI if you can!

6 You may not submit the SAME human-created animation into both contests.

7 Proof of Work is required to verify all submissions into the human contest.

8 You are allowed to collaborate with other people to create your animations. Keep in mind that prizes are awarded per animation, not per person.

9 You are free to choose any style of animation (2D, 3D, anime, vector, rotoscope, pixel-art, etc).

10 No copyrighted material of any kind is allowed. We cannot afford a Disney lawsuit.

11 A bit of foul language is okay, we’re pretty down with edginess.

12 No racism, sexism, or any of the other isms. Basically avoid being that one uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.

13 No nudity, we don’t have a dedicated Japanese hentai studio to do pixelation for us.

14 You can make multiple submissions, but only one submission per nickname combo per contest.

15 We reserve the right to disqualify any entry at any time, for any reason.

16 Submission deadline is May 17th, 2026 at 11:59PM EST.