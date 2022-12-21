What is a Lifetime Pro Plan?

A Lifetime Pro plan is a plan that you could purchase once and once activated on your Windscribe account, you would have Pro essentially forever. Unless you abused the service and got banned, you deleted the account yourself, or Windscribe itself shut down entirely, you would just have continuous Pro on the account without ever having to pay again.

Does Windscribe offer Lifetime Pro Plans?

Windscribe used to offer Lifetime Pro plans in the past through 3rd Party Vendors such as StackSocial, but as of about 2019 we are no longer selling these plans through our website or any 3rd party site. These were sold to "early adopters" of the service who saw the potential in our company and decided to get a Lifetime Pro plan. Since the company has been around a long while now, we no longer sell the plans.

Will There Ever Be Lifetime Pro Plans Again?

While we will never sell Lifetime Pro plans again, there are still ways to get a very limited number of them every now and then through contests. We will occasionally run contests or giveaways of some sort in our Discord, Twitter or Reddit and usually one of the winning prizes is a Lifetime Pro voucher. Keep an eye on those socials to see when we run the contests and giveaways.