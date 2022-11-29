Windscribe Support will aim to reply to your initial ticket within 24 hours. Please bear in mind that our support team receives 300-500 support requests every day and support requests from Paid users are prioritized.

We definitely don't ignore Free users, we will get back to all support tickets but Free users might wait a little longer than Paid users.



We're recently upgraded our support bot Garry, who is available 24/7 to answer your questions. Click the question mark icon on the bottom right side of our website to start a chat anytime.

Please also check out our additional resources as often you can find the answer to your question without the need for a ticket:

Knowledge Base

Set Up Guides

Frequently Asked Questions

Subreddit

Discord