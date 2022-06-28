While there are some limitations to the Build-a-Plan option, the flexibility it offers is very beneficial to many users. Starting at just $3 per month, you can get access to all nodes in any two Pro locations you want as well as Unlimited Bandwidth. You can add whichever locations you plan on using to your plan and you can even edit the plan in the middle of the month without paying any extra fees, just pay for what you use.

Windscribe Pro vs Build-a-Plan

The Build-a-Plan account type does have some minor differences when compared to our Monthly Pro and Yearly Pro plans:

Build-a-Plan only comes with Unlimited Bandwidth if you purchase the Unlimited Bandwidth and R.O.B.E.R.T. add-on as part of the plan for $1/month

add-on as part of the plan for $1/month If you purchase the Unlimited Bandwidth and R.O.B.E.R.T. add-on, you will get access to 10 Custom R.O.B.E.R.T. rules as opposed to 3 on the Free plan, and 1000 on the full Pro plans

add-on, you will get access to 10 Custom R.O.B.E.R.T. rules as opposed to 3 on the Free plan, and 1000 on the full Pro plans Build-a-Plan will only let you access IKEv2, OpenVPN, and WireGuard custom configs/credentials for the locations included in your plan

Build-a-Plan does not give you access to Ephemeral Port Forwarding, you need full Pro for that

Static IP purchases can only be accommodated under the Build-a-Plan umbrella if you have Unlimited Bandwidth and R.O.B.E.R.T.

You can head over to our Upgrade page if you would like to purchase the Build-a-Plan option.