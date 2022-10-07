So you've done your taxes, balanced the chequebook and you now realize that there's simply no room in the budget for Windscribe. Now why is that? You probably bought something useless on Amazon like this Yodeling Pickle or a Nicolas Cage pillow case. There are starving developers at Windscribe who could have eaten that money but it's okay...we're not mad, we're just disappointed.
If you've made up your mind and you don't feel like pausing, then follow these steps to break up with us:
Cancelling 3rd party payment/mobile subscriptions should be done specifically with those providers. For instance, if you started your subscription via Apple, you should cancel via Apple. Same would apply to Google Play, Amazon, etc.