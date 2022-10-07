If you or someone you know are not able to access the Play Store or our website to download the Windscribe apps, the following alternative links can be used to download the apps:

Android

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1APuaFCZe8NmIDxvsVh243LTcgUTFKp9-/view?usp=share_link

Windows

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1n9POgLVZjdmH026u8gsqKmwjfhVp4y9J/view?usp=sharing

Mac

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FNBmjmQGLtxEFSt2bc-rr5Ij7VcmT_1X/view?usp=sharing

Linux

(Ubuntu/Debian .deb x64)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hwDt8wdTbcioOOGWbLiHNdLMELYjcE4j/view?usp=sharing

(Fedora/CentOS .rpm x64)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/124YgS4c0BLyT028F4wKxHP49cUklYwB-/view?usp=sharing

If you still can't download the files, please let us know by submitting a ticket and we'll see what else can be done.