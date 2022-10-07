DISCLAIMER: It is your responsibility to ensure that only authorized parties can access the IP and Port that you have set up. If you use port forwarding without any authentication on the local device, your device can be accessed by anyone on the Internet via a simple port scan. Windscribe does not take responsibility for any loss or damage incurred by having insufficient or no authentication on your internal service.
Port forwarding is commonly used for self-hosted services (Plex, NAS), peer-to-peer apps, and game consoles — especially for opening NAT on Xbox and PlayStation where a Strict NAT blocks party chat and matchmaking. To set up port forwarding, you will first need to purchase a Static or Residential IP from our website.
Once you've done that, there are two ways to configure port forwarding, either using a Windscribe client or through a manual configuration.
Step 1
Once you've purchased the static IP, log into the Windscribe app and click the Static IP icon in the Locations tab to reveal your list of Static IPs:
Fill in the details with the settings you want to use and press Add.
Step 4
Ensure that the application/service port works without the VPN. Visit http://localhost:port in your browser and make sure the service actually works.
After testing without the VPN, open the Windscribe app and connect to the Static IP server you configured above. It is also a good idea to restart the service after connecting.
At this point, if everything is set up correctly and running, you should be able to access your device through the VPN server from any other device on the internet.
Here is what a completed port forward will look like. The red arrow in the image below points to the external port, which you can click for your browser to connect to the newly configured forwarded port.
This link will not work on the device running Windscribe, as it creates a routing loop. Test from a different computer/phone.
Step 1
Open a browser, log into the Windscribe website and go to the Port Forwarding tab on the My Account page and scroll down to the Permanent Port Forwards section. You will see all of the static IP servers that you purchased here.
Fill in the details with the settings you want to use and press Add.
Step 4
Ensure that the application/service port works without the VPN. Visit http://localhost:port in your browser and make sure everything is getting connected.
Once you've tested the port without the VPN, connect to the Windscribe Static IP server you configured the port forwarding on.
At this point, if everything is set up correctly and running, you should be able to access your device through the VPN server from any other device on the internet. Here is what a completed port forward will look like. The red arrow points to the external port which you can click for your browser to connect to the newly configured forwarded port.
Keep in mind, this will only work if there is a web server running on the other end, such as the case with Plex, NAS, etc.
If you don't have a Static IP, you can still set up a port forward using our Ephemeral Port Forwarding option that comes included with the Pro plan. Find out how to do this here: https://windscribe.com/knowledge-base/articles/what-is-ephemeral-port-forwarding-and-how-to-use-it/
For more information on which of our locations support P2P, take a look at this article: https://windscribe.com/knowledge-base/articles/does-windscribe-allow-peer-to-peer-p2p-traffic/