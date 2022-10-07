You can whitelist (or block) any domain in your R.O.B.E.R.T. settings. You can find them by logging in on our website, going to the "My Account" section, and selecting the R.O.B.E.R.T. tab, then go to "Custom Rules" (here is a quick link to that page).



Once you've arrived at the Custom Rules page, complete following steps:



1. Add the domain/url/IP/network you want to whitelist (or block) in the field marked. In this instance, we've entered "example.com"



2. Click the Block drop down and select what you'd like to happen. In this instance, we'd select Whitelist



3. Once complete, click the + icon to add the rule