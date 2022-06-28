We do not prohibit Pro users from using our VPN for Peer-to-Peer (P2P) traffic, but P2P is disabled on our free servers at this time.

If you would like to use Windscribe for P2P, you must upgrade your account to our Full Pro plan or our Build-a-Plan option (for Build-a-Plan, P2P will work only on the servers you pay for).

However, it is important to note that there are some Windscribe locations that will not allow such traffic:

The reason why these locations won't work with P2P traffic is because it is highly restricted or outright illegal in those regions/countries, so the servers won't even permit such traffic. Therefore, please connect to a different location to facilitate your P2P needs.

In addition, not all of our North American locations have P2P traffic enabled due to provider restrictions. We do not have any say in the matter, as the alternative would be to shut down these locations altogether. Those locations are as follows:



In addition, before initiating any P2P transfers while using Windscribe, we recommend that you take a look at our article regarding the best practices for doing so in order to not compromise the connection: https://windscribe.com/support/article/21/using-windscribe-with-torrent-clients



