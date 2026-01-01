Get a Fast Boston IP for Local Browsing

Not only are they legal, but Massachusetts is actually pushing some of the most aggressive digital privacy laws in the country right now. As of early 2026, the Massachusetts Senate has been moving forward with Senate Bill 2608
, also known as the Massachusetts Data Privacy Act. This bill, along with House Bill 4746
, aims to give you more control over your personal data and limit how companies track your precise geolocation, which is exactly what a VPN helps you do anyway. While the state works on these big-picture protections, using Windscribe is a perfectly legal way to take your privacy into your own hands. Just remember that the law still applies to what you do online. A VPN protects your identity, but it isn't a license to break the law.