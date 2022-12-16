Windscribe supports all modern routers that provide VPN clients for OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard.

A Pro or Build-A-Plan subscription is required in order to be able to download the necessary configuration files. They can be found here:

Setup guides for specific brands and firmware versions can be found here: https://windscribe.com/knowledge-base/categories/guides/

These same protocols are also available in our desktop VPN clients: Linux desktop VPN, macOS VPN app, and Windows VPN software for users who prefer running VPN directly on their systems with additional features like custom config import and proxy server functionality.