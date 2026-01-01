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Browse Like a Local With a Charlotte IP

Keep your digital footprint in the Queen City with Windscribe's Charlotte VPN servers. Manage North Carolina-based accounts, catch regional broadcasts from a distant zip code, and browse securely from anywhere in the world.
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App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Charlotte

Grab a Charlotte IP and browse like you’re right in the Queen City, even if you’re nowhere near it.

Claim a Charlotte IP

Connect through Windscribe to pick up a Charlotte IP and browse like you’re in the Queen City, even if you’re halfway across the planet.
Claim a Charlotte IP

Log Into Charlotte-Based Accounts

Sign into UNCC systems, handle Duke Energy payments, and reach North Carolina portals without running into region errors or access hiccups.
Log Into Charlotte-Based Accounts

Dodge Sports Blackouts

Stay in-market for Hornets tip-offs and Hurricanes matchups with a Charlotte IP and avoid regional blackout headaches when you’re outside the local broadcast area.
Dodge Sports Blackouts

Stream Charlotte TV Anywhere

Bring Charlotte TV with you. Watch WBTV 3 updates, check in on WSOC-TV 9, and access PBS North Carolina programming without hitting location walls while you travel.
Stream Charlotte TV Anywhere

Preview Local Search and Ads

See your North Carolina campaigns the way locals do. Use a Charlotte IP to check search rankings and geo-specific ads as if you’re browsing from South End, Ballantyne, or anywhere in town.
Preview Local Search and Ads

Lock Down Your Privacy in Banktown

Protect your data in North Carolina’s finance hub with Windscribe’s secure Charlotte VPN servers.
Hide Your Identity

Hide Your Identity

AES-256 encryption seals your traffic so your ISP can’t easily monitor your browsing or cash in on your data.
Block Malicious Domains

Block Malicious Domains

Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. stops trackers, malware, and malicious sites at the DNS level before they load.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Our powerful Firewall cuts your connection if the VPN drops, preventing data leaks on unsecured networks.
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Unlimited Connections
Across All Your Devices

Windscribe offers apps and browser extensions across all platforms and devices.
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Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Charlotte?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
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6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Charlotte VPN Answered

How can I obtain a Charlotte IP?

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Download Windscribe, if you haven’t already. Then, all you need to do is open the Windscribe app on your device and scroll through our United States server list. Under that category, look for the Charlotte location and click to connect. Once the little power icon turns green, your real IP address is masked, and every website you visit will think you’re browsing right from the heart of North Carolina.

How much does a VPN cost in North Carolina?

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VPN pricing in North Carolina is the same as anywhere else since it’s an online service. Most paid VPNs run about $3 to $15 USD per month, depending on the plan length and features, while free plans usually come with data or feature limits. To get a VPN for Charlotte, check out our upgrade page.

Is it legal to use a VPN in North Carolina?

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It is absolutely legal to use a VPN in North Carolina. There are no state laws prohibiting residents from using encryption to protect their online privacy. In fact, North Carolina has been active in strengthening digital rights; for example, Senate Bill 757, also known as the North Carolina Consumer Privacy Act, was introduced in the 2025-2026 session to give consumers more control over their personal data. While the state recently passed House Bill 926 to provide further regulatory relief to citizens, and other laws, such as the Hands Free NC Act (Senate Bill 526), focus on road safety, none of these address VPN usage. As long as you aren't using the connection to commit crimes, you're totally in the clear to keep your data private

What’s the best VPN for Charlotte?

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It’s Windscribe! We have dedicated servers right in Charlotte. Plus, we offer servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities around the world, a ton of cool privacy features, browser extensions to help you stay private while you browse (because a desktop VPN app sometimes isn’t enough), and a strict no-identifying-logs policy, which means we don’t log anything, ever.

Can I use a VPN to access Charlotte government websites?

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Yes! A VPN like Windscribe can help you access government websites for Charlotte, NC, by providing a secure and private connection to local sites. Whether you need to access government portals, public services, or other Charlotte-specific content, Windscribe ensures your data remains private with strong encryption, allowing you to bypass restrictions and browse safely.

Can I use a VPN to access UNC Charlotte’s portals from abroad?

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You absolutely can, and in many cases, it’s actually the smartest way to stay on top of your coursework while traveling. UNC Charlotte’s main hubs, like Canvas, My UNC Charlotte, and your school Gmail, are generally accessible from most places, but some countries have strict internet filters that can block these sites without warning. Using Windscribe while you're overseas allows you to tunnel back into a Charlotte server, making it look like you're in the Queen City, even if you're halfway across the globe.
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