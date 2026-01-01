Browse Like a Local With a Charlotte IP

It is absolutely legal to use a VPN in North Carolina. There are no state laws prohibiting residents from using encryption to protect their online privacy. In fact, North Carolina has been active in strengthening digital rights; for example, Senate Bill 757
, also known as the North Carolina Consumer Privacy Act, was introduced in the 2025-2026 session to give consumers more control over their personal data. While the state recently passed House Bill 926 to provide further regulatory relief to citizens, and other laws, such as the Hands Free NC Act (Senate Bill 526), focus on road safety, none of these address VPN usage. As long as you aren't using the connection to commit crimes, you're totally in the clear to keep your data private