Browse Like a Local With a Charlotte IP

You absolutely can, and in many cases, it’s actually the smartest way to stay on top of your coursework while traveling. UNC Charlotte’s main hubs, like Canvas, My UNC Charlotte, and your school Gmail, are generally accessible from most places, but some countries have strict internet filters that can block these sites without warning. Using Windscribe while you're overseas allows you to tunnel back into a Charlotte server, making it look like you're in the Queen City, even if you're halfway across the globe.