FuttBuxThe less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Windscribe
FeaturesPlansHelpLog InGet Windscribe

Browse With the Best India VPN

India’s internet can be as chaotic as a Bollywood movie. Windscribe encrypts your connection and keeps your browsing private, secure, and drama-free – because your metadata is naan of their business.
Get WindscribeSign Up
Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for India

India’s internet is like New Delhi's traffic: chaotic, congested, and full of people trying to cut in. Windscribe secures your connection, bypasses censorship, and keeps your browsing smooth.

Escape India’s Internet Bubble

Tired of the Indian internet’s greatest hits? Stuck with Spotify India’s trimmed playlists or region-locked streaming? Windscribe lets you route your traffic through servers in 69+ countries, so you can stream, scroll, and search outside of India’s internet bubble.
Escape India’s Internet Bubble

Access to Information Shouldn’t Be Limited

While we don’t encourage bypassing lawful limits, Windscribe’s global servers help you stay informed when selective blocks, throttling, or site-level filtering strike. Because access to information shouldn’t stop when someone flips a switch, or depend on where you are and what’s trending.
Access to Information Shouldn’t Be Limited

Public Networks Are Always Risky

India’s public wireless networks are digital pickpockets disguised as “free Wi-Fi”. Tourist places in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata offer free Wi-Fi that’s unencrypted, poorly secured, and prone to spoofing. A single VPN click shields your activity from prying eyes, crucial when your chai break involves online banking between metro stops.
Public Networks Are Always Risky

Stop Coding on Questionable Wi-Fi

India is an IT powerhouse, but Wi-Fi networks in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli district, Bangalore’s tech parks, and Gurgaon’s corporate towers might as well hang “Cybercriminals Welcome” signs. Windscribe’s VPN tunnels encrypt every byte, so your blueprints, code, and IP (both kinds) stay protected.
Stop Coding on Questionable Wi-Fi

India’s Networks Are Unpredictable

One minute you're flying on 5G, the next you're stuck refreshing a PDF. Windscribe’s Auto Pilot feature chooses the best location for you and connects you to the fastest available server, so your VPN never adds to the slowdown.
India’s Networks Are Unpredictable

Stay Connected to India From Abroad

You can take the person out of India, but you can’t take India out of the person. Windscribe gives you a reliable Indian IP address, so you can browse, bank, and binge like you're back home.
Watch Bollywood Movies From Anywhere

Watch Bollywood Movies From Anywhere

Want to stream your fav Bollywood movies from abroad? Naan problem! With Windscribe, you get a fast Indian IP address in New Delhi or Mumbai that lets you connect to India-only streaming platforms like Hotstar, ZEE5, or Sony LIV, and get your daily dose of Shah Rukh Khan.
Browse Like You’re in India (Even If You’re Not)

Browse Like You’re in India (Even If You’re Not)

You may not be physically in India, but with Windscribe, your IP address can. Access Indian news sites and regional platforms like NDTV, Times Now, or Aaj Tak, connect to your Indian IP-restricted employee portal, or purchase India-priced subscriptions – whether you’re Indian or not.
Access Indian Services From Abroad

Access Indian Services From Abroad

Need to access your bank account, pay your electricity bill back home, or enter your income tax portal from abroad? Windscribe’s servers in Mumbai and New Delhi let you connect to your banking, utility, and government portals like you’ve never left.
All Your Devices

Unlimited Connections
Across All Your Devices

Windscribe offers apps and browser extensions across all platforms and devices.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
And More!And More!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe is the Best VPN for India?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe

FAQ: Top India VPN Questions Answered

Which VPN works best With Jio and Airtel networks?

openclose
When using Jio or Airtel, you need a VPN that can handle spotty signals, high traffic, and frequent network switching. Look for services with protocol flexibility. A good mobile VPN should also offer fast reconnection, battery-friendly performance, and smooth switching between mobile data and Wi-Fi. Windscribe supports all of the above, so your connection stays solid, whether you’re in Mumbai or a chai shop in Punjab.

Can I Change My IP Address to India?

openclose
Absolutely. With Windscribe, you can choose one of your Indian VPN servers in Mumbai and New Delhi. Just connect to the location you want, and you’re successfully routing your activity through an Indian IP address. Great for accessing local content, using region-locked services, or browsing like you're right there in India, even if you're halfway around the world.

How Much Does a VPN Cost in India?

openclose
The cost of VPNs in India is typically lower than in many other countries. You can find plans starting from as low as ₹500 INR per month (approximately $5.80). It depends on your VPN provider, its features, and the plan you choose. Most premium VPN providers offer significant discounts on longer subscription plans. Many providers also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test their service risk-free. Windscribe’s pricing starts as low as $3 USD per month

Is It Legal to Use a VPN in India?

openclose
Yes, using a VPN in India is completely legal with one caveat: as of June 2022, Indian authorities require VPN providers with servers in the country to collect and store extensive customer data. Windscribe doesn’t do that. Our strict no-identifying-logs policy applies to all our servers, including those in India. We will never comply with logging directives, and we’ll continue operating our India servers until we’re forcibly removed by hosting providers for refusing to comply. So yes, you can use a VPN in India for privacy, security, or accessing work tools without breaking any laws. Just remember: a VPN isn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card. If it’s illegal without one, it’s still illegal with one

What’s the Best VPN for India?

openclose
We’re obviously going to say Windscribe! As a top-rated VPN for India, Windscribe helps protect your privacy and access the open internet without limits. Our India VPN servers are fast, secure, and built for both streaming and day-to-day browsing. With a strict no-logs policy, advanced features, and over 80 million users worldwide, Windscribe is more than just a VPN. It’s your passport to a safer internet.
Windscribe
DownloadChangelogPricingBuy MerchSupportStatusFeaturesOpen SourceRefer a FriendFree DNSEthics & PhilosophyVPN Servers
Apps
VPN for WindowsVPN for AndroidVPN for MacVPN for LinuxVPN for ChromeVPN for FireTVVPN for FirefoxVPN for Apple TVVPN for MS EdgeVPN for HuaweiVPN for iPhoneVPN for RoutersWindscribe F-Droid
Company
About UsPrivacyTermsVDPJobsBlogInfoGang
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited