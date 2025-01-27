If you've subscribed to Windscribe using Paypal, you will keep being billed for the subscription with the same credit card/method you selected during the initial checkout process. You can change this dynamically without having to cancel your subscription.

If you want to change which method of payment Paypal charges for your Windscribe subscription, follow these steps:

Log into your Paypal account dashboard: https://www.paypal.com/signin Go to the Activity section at the top Search for or scroll down to the Windscribe subscription. Then click it to expand. Click on "Manage Windscribe Limited Payments"

In the Payment Method section, click the Pencil icon to edit the payment method Select the new payment method and press Save

After this, your new payment method will be billed without the subscription being cancelled.

If you've paid for the subscription directly with a credit card on the Windscribe website, you can change which credit card is getting billed using the steps in this article.

Unfortunately at this time there is no way to swap your subscription between Paypal and a direct credit card payment or vice versa. For that you would need to cancel and resubscribe using the new method.