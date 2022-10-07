If you want to add an email address to your Windscribe account, here are the steps to make it easy for you:





Log into the Windscribe website and go to your My Account page Click the pencil icon in the “Email” row Enter the email address you would like to use and confirm it by inputting your password again for security Important: Check your inbox and spam folders for an email containing a confirmation link. Follow the instructions in this email to confirm the address and you will be all set.



Why should I give my email to Windscribe?