Windscribe does not use virtual servers/locations. All of our servers are physically in the countries that they are advertised to be in. You can verify this empirically by performing a traceroute to the server itself.

The only exception to this is our Fake Antarctica location but we aren't pretending that this is really in Antarctica, as indicated by the "Fake" in the name. It's meant to be more of a joke than a legitimate server for customers to use. While the IPs on this server are actually registered to Antarctica, the server itself is located in Toronto, Canada.

All our servers are configured in-line with our no-logging policy (no identifying logs) - those in India included.