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No Identifying Logs

We can't personally identify you based on IP and timestamp.
No Identifying Logs
Summary
We do not store any logs that can identify you and have never complied with a copyright or law enforcement agency request as we do not have any relevant data.
No Personal Data
We don’t keep connection logs, IP timestamps or session logs. Emails are optional at sign-up and you can pay via Crypto, which ensures we have absolutely no personally identifying information.
No Monitoring
We don’t monitor your activity and have no way of seeing what sites you are visiting. We do store when you last used Windscribe as well as the total amount of data used in a 30 day period (to enforce free account limitations and to prevent abuse).
Transparency Report
Our Transparency Report tracks real-time data requests from copyright and law enforcement agencies. To date, we have complied with zero requests, due to lack of relevant data.
Privacy Policy
Our easy-to-understand Privacy Policy outlines exactly what we do and don’t store in clear detail.
Mature Jurisdiction & Robust Legal Considerations
Windscribe operates out of Canada. In addition to offering a mature legal system, Canadian laws do not mandate that VPN providers log any data. Windscribe has also permanently engaged a top legal firm for privacy considerations and opinions.
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By the way
Being based in a Five Eyes jurisdiction is parroted by clueless affiliate marketers as a dealbreaker. Here’s why It Doesn’t Matter How Many Eyes You Have.
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