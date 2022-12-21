We here at Windscribe know how great it is to get a nice discount on something so we of course offer promotions for our users.

Typically we offer these around major holidays or events such as Canada Day/Independence Day (first week of July) or around Christmas/New Years (last week of the year). And of course during Black Friday/Cyber Monday. There are more, but these are the times of year that we've always done promotions so check our site and emails around these times to pick up Windscribe at a nice discount.