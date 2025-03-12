Introduction

If you make changes to your Build-a-Plan subscription in the middle of a billing cycle, it is important to understand how these updates affect your data allotment and availability. Below, we outline key points and provide examples to clarify how your data allocation is adjusted when modifying your plan mid-cycle.

Key Points To Understand:

Updating a Build-a-Plan subscription mid-month does not reset your data usage.

If you add an additional location, you will receive 10GB of data per location added .

Exchanging one location for another does not provide additional data, as the allocated data has already been granted.

Your data reset date remains the same as the original Build-a-Plan subscription purchase date, even if you make changes mid-cycle.

Example 1: Adding a new location mid-month



John has a Build-a-Plan subscription with three locations and has used 15GB of his 40GB of data so far this month. Midway through the month, he adds a fourth location to his plan. As a result:

He gains an additional 10GB of data for the newly added location, bringing his total to 50GB of data.

His total available data increases, but his usage does not reset , leaving him with 35GB of data still available

His data will still be refreshed on the original subscription renewal date.



Example 2: Exchanging a location mid-month



Sarah has a Build-a-Plan subscription with three locations and has used 20GB of her 40GB of data. She decides to remove one of her existing locations and replace it with a new one. In this case:

She does not receive an additional 10GB of data because the data for the original location was already allocated.

Her data usage remains at 20GB of her total 40GB available.

Her data will continue to reset on its original renewal date.



Example 3: Removing a location mid-month

Mike has a Build-a-Plan subscription with four locations and has used 45 GB of his 50GB total data. He decides to remove one of his existing locations he is not using, leaving him with 3 remaining. This means:

He loses 10GB of data because the data for the removed location was already allocated.

His data usage remains at 45GB of his new total of 40GB , leaving him with no available data for this period, since he is already over his limit.

He will need to upgrade again to continue using Windscribe, or wait until his data renews on its original renewal date.

Conclusion

When updating your Build-a-Plan subscription mid-month, keep in mind that your data does not reset, but you will receive additional data when adding (but not exchanging) locations. Always refer to your original subscription purchase date to track when your data will refresh. For further assistance, reach out to customer support.





Additional Reading & Links

Does Build-a-Plan unlimited data apply to all locations?

What is the difference between Build-a-Plan and the regular Pro plan?