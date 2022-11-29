In our browser extensions we use TLS 1.2, ECDHE_RSA with P-256 key exchange and AES_128_GCM cipher. In simple terms, yes, your Windscribe connection in our browser extension will be encrypted.

Furthermore, our Smokewall feature will refuse all incoming/outgoing connections should your connection to the proxy server be terminated for any reason.

For Microsoft Edge users seeking comprehensive encryption and security features, our Edge VPN browser extension provides robust protection with additional privacy tools optimized for the Edge browsing experience.

Similarly, Chrome users can enjoy enhanced security with our Chrome VPN extension, featuring the same robust encryption alongside Chrome-optimized privacy features.