Windscribe no longer works on Windows 7. The minimum supported Windscribe app version is 2.10.16 across all desktop platforms, which requires Windows 10+.

Using older operating systems that don't receive updates anymore opens you up to security risks as they can't be patched by the developers. Because Microsoft itself has dropped support for Windows 7 a long time ago, we suggest you upgrade to a more recent version of Windows like Windows 10 or Windows 11.

If your device is unable (or you are unwilling) to upgrade your OS/app version, you'll be limited to using our browser extension on that device going forward.

Experience the full potential of our Windows VPN app with modern features, enhanced security, and optimized performance.