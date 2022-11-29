If you are not able to install software on your computer, your best bet is to try adding the Windscribe Browser extension. This will allow you to connect to our secure browser proxy and protect your browsing traffic.

The Windscribe browser extension is available for:

Chrome

Firefox

Opera

Microsoft Edge

If you have a paid account, you can access our IKEv2 configuration files in order to set up Windscribe manually on your Mac or Windows 10 device:

Manual Mac Setup

Manual Windows 10 Power Shell or GUI Setup

Alternately, if you have a paid account and a compatible router, you can configure Windscribe at the router level.





