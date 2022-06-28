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Does Windscribe support Port Forwarding?
Winder S
Oct 20, 2025
Help
>
About
Yes, Windscribe supports port forwarding.
Windscribe Supports Two Types of Port Forwarding
Ephemeral Port Forwarding
- this is available to all Pro users and allows you to set up a port forward rule on all our servers for 7 days.
Click here to learn more about ephemeral port forwarding and how to set it up
. (
Please n
ote, Build-A-Plan users do not have access to Ephemeral Port Forwarding, you must have the monthly or yearly Pro plan).
Static IP Port Forwarding
- this is available to users who have
purchased a Static IP
for their account. These port forward rules are permanent and linked to your specific static IP address.
Learn how to set up permanent port forwarding by clicking this link
.
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