Absolutely not. We are in the complete opposite business. We want to help you secure your data and make it as hard as possible for other companies to collect it and sell it for profit.

As per our Privacy Policy, we do not store your connection logs, we have no idea what you're doing when you are connected to the VPN and all your account data stays entirely within the confines of Windscribe.

We will never share your data or sell any of it to make a quick buck. We realize that millions of people put their trust in us because we are one of the few companies willing to part with that source of easy income and instead offer you a service that is private.

In fact, our claim was recently proven in our greek court case.