If you are interested in trying out Windscribe, good news, it's free! At least partially.

Windscribe is a Freemium service so we offer a free tier and a paid tier. The only differences between these tiers is the amount of servers you have access to and how much bandwidth you can use monthly. A few features are reserved for Pro users, but the bread and butter of our service, the VPN itself is completely free to use.

If you do choose to upgrade, you can pay as little as $3 for the Build a Plan option to access some paid servers and unlimited monthly bandwidth. The Pro plan will get you access to all the locations and unlimited bandwidth.