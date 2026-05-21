Yes. If you really want to, you can pay for Windscribe by mailing us cash.

Before you do, this is the slowest and riskiest way to pay. Mail can get lost, delayed, damaged, stolen, or eaten by whatever lives inside the postal system. If that happens, we cannot credit your account unless we actually receive the payment and can clearly match it to your Windscribe username.

For most people, the better option is to pay on the upgrade page using one of the regular payment methods. Cash is here for people who specifically need it.

What cash can buy:



Cash payments are only available for 1 year Windscribe Pro subscriptions.

That means:

• 1 year of Pro only

• $69 USD

• One year at a time

• No sale pricing

• No custom plans

• No Build A Plan

• No monthly subscriptions

• No lifetime treasure map nonsense

If there is a sale running, it does not apply to cash payments. Mailing cash is already enough of an adventure.

Accepted currencies:

We currently accept paper bills in the following currencies:

• USD

• CAD

• EUR

• GBP

• CHF

• AUD

• NZD

• SEK

• NOK

• Zimbabwean dollars

Do not send coins. Do not send checks. Do not send money orders. Do not send gift cards. Do not send a sandwich bag full of salami.

If you are not sending USD, calculate the exchange rate on the day you send the envelope. Use XE.com or another current exchange-rate site and make sure the cash you include is worth at least $69 USD.

If the amount we receive is less than $69 USD after conversion, we may not be able to apply the subscription. We also cannot send change back, so do the math before trusting an envelope with your financial destiny.

How cash payments work:

Log in to your Windscribe account. Write down your Windscribe username exactly as it appears in your account. Write that you want a 1 year Pro subscription, plus the date you are mailing the envelope.” Put that note and the cash in an envelope. Mail it to:

Windscribe

125-720 King St. W, Suite #445

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 3S5

Canada Wait for us to receive and process it. We will be checking the PO box whenever we feel like it.

Once we receive your envelope, we will manually add 1 year of Pro to the Windscribe account listed on the note.

What to include:



• Your Windscribe username. This is required.

• A note that says you want a 1 year Pro subscription and includes the date you are putting the envelope in the mail.

• The exact cash amount, equal to $69 USD.

• Nothing else, unless your postal service requires it.

Do not send:

• Boxes and parcels (due to safety reasons, boxes will be discarded without opening)

• Coins

• Checks

• Gift cards

• Money orders

• Your password

• Personal documents

• Anything you expect us to mail back

• A ransom-style collage made from magazine letters

Important warnings:

Cash payments are manual. They are not instant.

Cash payments can take days or weeks depending on the mail.

We are not responsible for lost, stolen, delayed, damaged, or incorrectly addressed mail.

Cash payments cannot be refunded or reversed.

If your note does not include the correct Windscribe username, we may not be able to apply the payment.

Your subscription starts when we process the payment, not when you mail the envelope.

Sending extra money does not unlock secret Windscribe downloadable content.





Frequently Asked Questions about Windscribe Cash Payments

Can I get a receipt?

No. Cash by mail is a manual payment method and does not generate a normal payment receipt. If you need a receipt for accounting, taxes, reimbursements, expense reports, or your extremely serious spreadsheet, use a regular payment method instead.

Can I send cash anonymously?

You can avoid including personal details in the envelope, but we still need your Windscribe username to credit the account. If you do not include a username, we do not know where to apply the payment.

How does Windscribe handle the envelope and the note that includes my username?

We use the note to apply the subscription to your account, then shred the rest. The paper becomes office confetti and everyone pretends this was a normal workday.

We do not keep the note. We do not lovingly preserve the envelope in a tiny museum. We definitely DON’T swab the glue flap, sequence your genome, grow a clone in the basement, raise it as our weird office mascot, teach it your signature, and have it dance on the conference table at office parties while wearing a tiny party hat and doing the Macarena.



Can I contact support to check if my envelope arrived?

You can, but support cannot confirm anything until the envelope is received and processed. If you contact support, include your Windscribe username, the date you mailed it, the amount, currency, and any useful mailing details.

Should I pay with cash?

Probably not. Use the normal payment page unless you have a specific reason to mail cash.

Cash is available. It is also slow, manual, and annoying. We would rather be honest about that before you put money in an envelope and ask the postal system to do finance.