Some time ago, we had realized that the authentication prompt for Android TV and Firestick type devices was very inconvenient. Using a remote to enter your username and password was quite cumbersome and prone to error.
As a result, we developed a new login method called Lazy Login. It allows you to login via authentication code instead of entering your Windscribe account's credentials on the Windscribe Android TV and Firestick apps. Here's how:
Once you have done so, the Windscribe Android TV and or Firestick app will automatically use your Windscribe account's credentials.