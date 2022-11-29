A credit card could fail for a variety of reasons. Typically this is due to your credit card company denying the payment or our payment processor (Stripe) flagging the payment as potential fraud.

If you try paying a couple of times and it's still not going through, you can contact our Support Team (https://windscribe.com/support/ticket). We will look into the reason and do our best to allow payments for that card.

You can also try using another payment method on our site. We have several payment options including Paypal, Cryptocurrencies, mobile in-app payments for Android, iOS and Amazon and a Paymentwall option for local currencies/wallets.

If you can't make any payments at all or you run into the "Payments are disabled" error on our website, please submit a ticket to our Support Team and we will investigate: https://windscribe.com/support/ticket