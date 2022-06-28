The short answer is no, we do not support L2TP or PPTP on any of our servers since they are outdated and not very secure protocols. In order to offer the best security, we do not offer these protocols as they pose a threat to the VPN tunnels our users have come to trust.



PPTP was first introduced in 1995 (mainly for Windows 95) and it is nowadays considered obsolete. It has not been updated in a long time since there are newer and better VPN protocols that use stronger encryption. At this point PPTP has vulnerabilities due to its old encryption.



L2TP (Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol) looks like a great VPN protocol and we are aware that some routers need L2TP in order to set up a VPN on them, however L2TP does not offer encryption or security by itself and relies on PPP’s MPPE encryption method. Usually, L2TP is paired with IPSec, this is also not ideal and should be avoided since it is very easy to block (as it uses UDP port 500) and recent studies have found vulnerabilities similar to IKEv1 IPSec.



Windscribe has support for IKEv2, WireGuard and OpenVPN (labeled as UDP and TCP in the applications), which are all up to date and secured with the best encryption possible.



