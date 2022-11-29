You can find Windscribe changelogs for different application versions on our website here: https://windscribe.com/changelog

You can view the different changelogs for your hardware, and choose which application versions of Windscribe you are looking for, from our alpha and beta releases to our previous versions of the apps.

All of these versions can also be downloaded in case you want to get a beta version or a past release that worked better (although we would prefer you contacted us so we can resolve any issues you have with the most recent version).