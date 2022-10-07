Lifetime Pro Expiry Date

You may have noticed an expiry date on your Lifetime Pro plan and are wondering "What gives? I thought this was a LIFETIME plan??"

Rest assured, there is nothing to worry about. In order to make the Lifetime Pro plan function on our end under the hood, we had to give it a duration, which in this case is 10 years. However, the plan isn't actually only active for 10 years, it will renew automatically at the end of that term as long as your account still exists and hasn't been banned.

How to Keep Your Lifetime Pro Plan

There's nothing you need to do on your end to continue with the plan. The Lifetime Pro plan will automatically renew at the end of the 10 year term at no cost. If for some reason there is an issue that arises and the auto-renew doesn't happen, then simply contact our support team and we'll quickly get you sorted.