You can overcome a restrictive network by using our desktop app. We have several connection protocols that you can enable to bypass network restrictions. You can try a combination of protocols and ports to find what helps best.

Here is how to change your Protocol and ports in your desktop app:

1. Click the Preferences/Menu icon in the top left corner of the app

2. Click the Connection (plug icon) sub menu/tab

3. Click the Connection Mode option and select Manual

4. Next, select a new protocol from the list of options

For users on restrictive networks like a school, workplace, or public wifi, a good place to start is Stealth protocol. You may need to try a variety of protocol to find one that works. Trial and error is the only way to determine this.

if you are in a restrictive or highly censored region, consider enabling our Circumvent Censorship feature as well. This is also located in the Connection menu:

Once you have selected your protocol of choice, try reconnecting. If you are already connected, be sure to disconnect and reconnect after changing protocol (or port) to activate the changes.