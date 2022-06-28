The total number of IP addresses in our roster is a dynamic number, which is to say it changes on a daily basis. Some days we will add new servers and get more IPs, other days we'll remove poorly-performing servers and the IPs go with them.



However, our Network Infrastructure team ensures that we have more than enough IPs to go around for the active users on our network, as well as the projected growth for any given time frame.



If you're really curious though, we have thousands of IPs that we offer across all of our VPN servers.