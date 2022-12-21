Changing your password in case you forgot about it or simply for security reasons is very simple.

The first thing you should do is having your Email address confirmed and registered with your Windscribe account (as a plus, we will give you 10GB of juicy data for free), so we can send you a Password reset email.

After registering your Email address, you can use the following form: https://windscribe.com/forgotpassword

Enter your email on that empty box and click "Reset Password". Make sure you check your Spam folder if you don't see it in your inbox.

If that did not work and you need to recover your password, please get in touch with our Support Team and we will be happy to assist you: https://windscribe.com/support/ticket