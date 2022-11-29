When you connect to a VPN, the protocol you choose determines how your data travels through its encrypted tunnel, affecting speed, stability, and your ability to bypass firewalls.

In 2025, WireGuard stands out as the best VPN protocol for most users. It’s lightweight, secure, and built with modern encryption protocols that make it both faster and more reliable than older standards. But the right VPN protocol ultimately depends on what you’re doing online.

Most VPN providers only offer the most common VPN protocols like WireGuard, OpenVPN, or IKEv2/IPSec. Windscribe, however, goes further with six powerful options, including Stealth and WStunnel, that help you stay connected even on restricted networks.

In this complete VPN protocol guide, we’ll break down how each protocol works, how they differ in speed, security, and device compatibility, and how to pick the safest VPN protocol for your needs.

Types of VPN Protocols vs Windscribe's Selection

Not all VPN protocols are created equal, and not every provider offers the same lineup. Most services stick to three or four of the most common VPN protocols that handle encryption and connection stability. Windscribe offers 6 different VPN protocols that cover everything from everyday browsing to censorship circumvention.

What Most VPN Providers Offer

Most VPNs rely on three established protocols that form the backbone of modern secure connections: WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2/IPSec.

WireGuard:

WireGuard is the newest VPN protocol standard and usually the fastest. It’s built with modern cryptography and an efficient codebase that minimizes latency and battery use. Because it runs on UDP (User Datagram Protocol), it’s designed for high-speed data transfer without the overhead of TCP checks. Windscribe supports WireGuard on every platform because it delivers the best balance of performance, reliability, and security.

OpenVPN:

OpenVPN is an open source VPN protocol that has been the industry gold standard for over 15 years. It uses AES-256 encryption, supports both UDP and TCP (Transmission Control Protocol), and remains one of the most secure VPN protocols available. Windscribe includes both modes: UDP for speed and TCP for reliability. OpenVPN’s flexibility makes it ideal for users who want robust security and the ability to bypass firewalls on restrictive networks.

IKEv2/IPSec:

Internet Key Exchange Version 2 (IKEv2) combined with Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) provides secure and stable connections, especially for mobile devices. It supports MOBIKE (Mobility and Multi-homing Protocol), which lets your VPN reconnect instantly when switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data. It’s natively supported on iOS, macOS, and Windows, offering strong data encryption and minimal battery drain, which is perfect for users who frequently switch networks.

L2TP/IPsec & PPTP:

These older tunneling protocols still appear in some VPN apps, but they’re outdated. L2TP/IPSec adds multiple encryption layers that slow your connection, while PPTP (Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol) is now considered insecure due to known security vulnerabilities. Windscribe avoids both to ensure every option you use provides modern protection and reliable performance.

SSTP:

Some Windows users may encounter Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP), a proprietary Microsoft protocol that transmits traffic over HTTPS (port 443). While SSTP can bypass firewalls, it’s closed-source and limited to Windows, offering less transparency and flexibility than open standards like OpenVPN or WireGuard.

Windscribe's Unique Additions

Beyond the industry’s standard lineup, Windscribe adds two proprietary protocols designed to defeat censorship and maintain secure remote access even under network restrictions.

Stealth:

Stealth disguises your VPN traffic to look like ordinary HTTPS browsing. By encrypting data over port 443, it blends in with regular web activity, helping you bypass VPN blocks and firewalls that stop standard protocols. If you’re in a country or network where VPNs are restricted, Stealth keeps your connection private and stable without drawing attention.

WStunnel:

WStunnel takes obfuscation a step further. It routes VPN traffic through WebSocket, the same technology that powers many apps and websites. This makes it extremely effective on corporate networks, public Wi-Fi, or in countries that perform deep packet inspection (DPI). It’s slower than WireGuard but offers unmatched compatibility and censorship resistance, ensuring your encrypted tunnel stays intact when others fail.

VPN Protocol Comparison Table

Choosing the right VPN protocol depends on what you value most, like speed, security, or the ability to connect under tough conditions. The VPN protocol comparison table below gives a quick overview of Windscribe’s 6 protocols so you can see how they stack up at a glance.

VPN Protocol Speed Security Ports Firewall Bypass Best Use Case WireGuard ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 51820 UDP ❌ Every day use, streaming, gaming OpenVPN (UDP) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1194 UDP ⚠️ Partial General browsing, streaming OpenVPN (TCP) ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 443 TCP ✅ Restrictive or unstable networks IKEv2/IPSec ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 500/4500 UDP ❌ Mobile devices, iOS/macOS users Stealth ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 11 ports, including 443 ✅ Censorship circumvention, China WStunnel ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 443 TCP ✅ Extreme censorship, corporate firewalls

Best VPN Protocol for Different Use Cases

Wondering which protocol is the best one for you? Each protocol offers a different balance of speed, security, and compatibility, so the best VPN protocol for you depends on your needs and preferences.

Best VPN Protocol for Gaming

The best VPN protocol for gaming is WireGuard. It’s lightweight, UDP-based, and delivers low latency, which is perfect for competitive FPS games like Valorant, Call of Duty, and CS2. Its minimal CPU load keeps frame rates stable even with the VPN on. For mobile gaming, switch to IKEv2, which reconnects instantly when moving between Wi-Fi and data.

Winner: WireGuard

Fallback: IKEv2/IPSec

Best VPN Protocol for Streaming

The best VPN protocol for streaming is WireGuard. It’s the fastest VPN protocol, built for smooth 4K streaming and minimal buffering on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. If a service blocks WireGuard, use IKEv2, which provides steady speeds and native support across most devices.

Winner: WireGuard

Fallback: IKEv2/IPSec

Best VPN Protocol for Privacy

The best VPN protocol for privacy is OpenVPN. With over 15 years of audits and open-source transparency, it’s the most trusted and secure VPN protocol available. Privacy experts favor it for its proven reliability and AES-256 encryption. For users who want faster speeds with strong protection, WireGuard is a modern alternative.

Winner: OpenVPN (TCP or UDP)

Alternative: WireGuard

Best VPN Protocol for iPhone

The best VPN protocol for iPhone is IKEv2, thanks to native iOS support, low battery use, and MOBIKE for seamless switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data. It’s ideal for commuters and travelers who need a stable, always-on mobile VPN. On newer devices, WireGuard offers faster performance and modern encryption through the Windscribe app.

Winner: IKEv2/IPSec

Alternative: WireGuard

Best VPN Protocol for China

The best VPN protocol for China is Stealth, designed to bypass the Great Firewall by disguising VPN traffic as normal HTTPS over port 443. It stays functional even during VPN crackdowns and works where standard protocols like WireGuard or OpenVPN get blocked. For extreme censorship, WStunnel offers deeper obfuscation using WebSocket tunneling.

Winner: Stealth

Backup: WStunnel

Best VPN Protocol for Speed

The fastest VPN protocol is WireGuard. Built with modern cryptography (ChaCha20) and a compact 4,000-line codebase, it connects quickly and runs efficiently on all devices. With hardware acceleration support, it delivers faster downloads, smoother 4K streaming, and lower latency. IKEv2 is a solid runner-up for those who need both speed and compatibility.

Winner: WireGuard

Alternative: IKEv2/IPSec

Best VPN Protocol for Torrenting

The best VPN protocol for torrenting is WireGuard for top download speeds, or OpenVPN (UDP) for P2P reliability. Both encrypt your traffic to hide it from ISPs and prevent throttling. WireGuard moves data faster, while OpenVPN UDP stays stable during long sessions. Always enable your VPN’s kill switch for leak-free torrenting.

Winner: WireGuard

Alternative: OpenVPN (UDP)

Automatic vs Manual Selection

Windscribe gives you two ways to manage your connection: automatic protocol selection and manual selection. Both are designed to help you stay connected securely and efficiently. You just choose how much control you want.

How Automatic Selection Works

Windscribe’s smart VPN selection automatically picks the best protocol based on your network conditions. It uses a fallback system that starts with:

WireGuard – the fastest and most efficient option IKEv2 – for mobile and mixed Wi-Fi/data environments OpenVPN – for networks that block newer protocols

If one protocol fails, Windscribe instantly switches to the next, ensuring stable and uninterrupted protection. This performance-based switching adapts to your connection type, speed, and restrictions without any input needed.

Per-Network Memory Feature

Windscribe remembers which protocol works best on each network you use. When you reconnect on your home Wi-Fi, work network, or public hotspots, it automatically applies the optimal saved choice, reducing the need for constant manual switching.

When Manual Selection is Better

Manual selection is ideal if you:

Need a specific protocol for certain use cases (e.g., Stealth or WStunnel in China)

Want to troubleshoot connection issues

Prefer tweaking performance for gaming or streaming

Like to test different protocols for the best speed and stability

Advanced users may prefer this approach for fine-tuning, but for most people, automatic protocol switching delivers the best balance of speed, security, and reliability with zero effort.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the fastest VPN protocol?

WireGuard is the fastest and newest VPN protocol. It uses modern encryption (ChaCha20) and a lightweight 4,000-line codebase to minimize overhead, resulting in 15–20% faster speeds than OpenVPN and about 10% faster than IKEv2/IPSec. Because it runs on UDP (User Datagram Protocol), it transfers data packets more efficiently than TCP (Transmission Control Protocol), making it perfect for streaming, gaming, and low-latency connections. Performance still depends on server distance, network conditions, and your internet speed, but WireGuard consistently delivers the best VPN performance overall.

What is the most secure VPN protocol?

OpenVPN remains the most secure VPN protocol. It’s open-source, audited by the global security community, and trusted for over 15 years. OpenVPN uses AES-256 encryption and TLS authentication to create a robust, encrypted tunnel that protects sensitive data and ensures secure remote access. WireGuard also provides excellent protection using modern encryption protocols, but OpenVPN is still the go-to for privacy-focused users who want proven, stable security with no known vulnerabilities.

Should I use TCP or UDP?

Use UDP for speed, TCP for reliability. UDP is faster and ideal for gaming, streaming, and video calls, while TCP double-checks data delivery, making it better for public Wi-Fi, restrictive networks, or when you experience frequent disconnects. Most users should start with UDP and switch to TCP if stability issues arise.

What protocol works best in China?

The Stealth protocol works best in China and other countries with network restrictions. It disguises VPN traffic as normal HTTPS traffic on port 443, helping you bypass firewalls and censorship systems like the Great Firewall. For extreme censorship, WStunnel offers deeper WebSocket tunneling, making your connection look like ordinary web app traffic. Together, these two proprietary protocols ensure secure and stable connections even under aggressive filtering.

Can I change protocols on mobile?

Yes. In the Windscribe app, go to Settings → Connection → Protocol to switch options. IKEv2 is usually best for mobile because it’s battery-efficient and seamlessly reconnects when switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data. WireGuard can offer faster speeds on newer devices.

What's the difference between Stealth and WStunnel?

Stealth disguises VPN traffic as HTTPS, while WStunnel uses WebSocket tunneling for deeper obfuscation. Stealth handles most censorship situations, but WStunnel can bypass corporate firewalls and government-level blocking when Stealth can’t connect. Start with Stealth, and use WStunnel as your last-resort bypass option.

What are the different types of VPN protocols?

The main types of VPN protocols include WireGuard, OpenVPN (UDP/TCP), IKEv2/IPSec, L2TP/IPSec, SSTP, and PPTP. Each creates a secure tunnel between your device and a VPN server, but they differ in encryption strength, connection speed, and device compatibility. Modern providers like Windscribe use only established protocols with strong encryption and skip outdated ones like PPTP to ensure robust security and data protection.

Which VPN protocol is best for bypassing firewalls?

For bypassing firewalls, use Stealth or WStunnel. Stealth disguises VPN traffic as HTTPS, while WStunnel uses WebSocket to slip through even the toughest network restrictions. Both create secure, encrypted tunnels that keep your internet traffic private and unblocked on corporate, school, or government-controlled networks.

Choosing the Best VPN Protocol: Final Thoughts

When it comes to choosing the best VPN protocol, start simple: WireGuard is the best VPN protocol recommendation for about 90% of users thanks to its speed, security, and reliability. IKEv2 is best for mobile users who want battery efficiency and seamless network switching. If privacy is your top concern, go with OpenVPN for its proven security record. For restricted networks or censorship, switch to Stealth or WStunnel.

With six protocols, including advanced obfuscation options few VPNs provide, Windscribe lets you adapt to any situation. Start with automatic selection for everyday use, and switch to manual when you want more control. Download Windscribe and try each protocol. You’ll quickly find the one that fits how and where you connect.