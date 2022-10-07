Windscribe has three tiers to choose from - one free and two paid:

Free

You can use Windscribe for free, simply download it to your phone, browser or desktop. Free users can access servers in 11 different countries and with a confirmed email address, with data usage capped at 10GB/month. We don't require an email address from you so if you didn’t sign up with one or you never confirmed it, you will be limited to 2GB/month. Unsubscribing from our promo emails also downgrades you to the 2GB/month plan. We do not log any connections or sell user data. Our Free plans don't have a hidden catch, you are just as private and secure as any paid user.

Build-A-Plan



If you only need access to a selected amount of servers, you can build your own plan here. There is a $3 minimum purchase with each location costing you $1/month. You can also get Unlimited Data and full access to R.O.B.E.R.T. for $1 as well. Custom configs are included with this plan for the locations that are selected. Most users choose a couple of countries they want to use and get Unlimited Data with it. That's only $3 per month to use the VPN as much as you want! Plus, you can edit your plan during the month to select different locations, all without any extra cost.

Pro

Pro is our full plan that gives access to all features and locations (except static IPs, those are separate from the Pro plan). Users get unlimited bandwidth to use and can connect to all 69+ countries. This also provides access to all features including the fully customizable R.O.B.E.R.T., port forwarding, as well as custom configs for all locations. Pro can be purchased for $9/month on a monthly basis or $69/year ($5.75/month) on a yearly plan. If you have a team of at least 5 people, you can get this cost down to $5 per month per account using our ScribeForce plan.