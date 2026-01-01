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Config Generators
Generate OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard® configs for all your devices.
3 Protocols
You can generate config files for OpenVPN, IKEv2 and WireGuard®
Bypass Our App
Can’t - or don’t want to - use the Windscribe apps? You can manually configure the connection on your device.
Router-Level Set Up
Set up Windscribe directly on your router: all devices connecting to that router will be routed via the VPN.
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By the way
1
This requires a paid account.
2
When you use configs on your device, instead of our app, you miss out on a ton of great features, such as Split Tunneling, Firewall protection, and access to all protocols.
Download here
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"WireGuard" is a registered trademark of Jason A. Donenfeld.
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