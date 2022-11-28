At the moment Windscribe does not have exactly an "Automatic Shuffle" feature to automatically change locations for you.

We do have the Autopilot option in the browser extensions and Best Location option in the desktop and mobile apps.

These are location options that will simply choose the nearest server to you for the connection so you don't need to select one yourself. We base it mainly on the latency from you to the server so often times, it will be a VPN server that is within your country or a nearby country (though this is not always the case).