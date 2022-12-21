First, try checking if all locations are presenting you with a similar issue. If other locations provide you with much faster speeds, then there could be a few reasons for this. For the most part, it could be due to the fact that the datacenter is experiencing a high load, is undergoing maintenance, or the route to the datacenter is question is affected. You may need to try a few different locations to determine this.

If you still do not get anywhere by changing locations, then check to see if your Anti-Virus, Anti-Malware, or personal firewall is the culprit. Anti-Virus applications can cause a great deal of interference and these applications should be disabled. Please ensure that the applications in question are not running anything in the background; use Task Manager to end its processes if you have to. Then connect to a Windscribe location and run a speed test again

If disabling the Anti-Virus applications and trying different locations did not resolve your issue, you should try using a different protocol. The desktop client on the Windows 10 desktop client supports quite a few protocols. The IKEv2 and WireGuard protocols offer the fastest speeds. Therefore, if you were already using IKEv2, try using the WireGuard protocol:

Open the Windscribe desktop client and click on the Preferences/Menu button on the top left of the app

button on the top left of the app Go to Connection and switch the Connection Mode to Manual

and switch the to Select the WireGuard protocol

Select the applicable port. You will need to experiment with which port offers the best access. Start with port 443

Connect to the same location and run a speed test via speedtest.net

Now, there could be another reason why you still getting slow speeds. A lot of modems and routers will prevent VPN traffic by default. Usually, there is a setting similar to IPSec/IKEv2/VPN pass-through. This setting must be enabled. If you have separate modem and or router devices then you must check both.

There are quite a few other reasons why you could be getting sub-par VPN speeds. If your attempts at resolving the issue did not provide results, we urge you to submit a support request via https://windscribe.com/support/ticket outlining the issue and brief description about what you've done to resolve the matter yourself.