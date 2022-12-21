Windscribe uses our own internal DNS servers. They become active when you connect to the VPN. All DNS queries are made over the tunnel, which eliminates the chance of your DNS queries getting leaked to your ISP or network administrators, since you won't be able to resolve DNS if there is an issue with the tunnel.

Using our own DNS also allows us to offer great features such as R.O.B.E.R.T., a tool to block domains on our servers which can be a threat to your browsing. Malware, ads, trackers, cryptominers and more can be blocked by R.O.B.E.R.T. at the DNS level to better protect you online.

For more information on Windscribe's DNS features, check out our DNS explainer video:





