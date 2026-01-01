DNS Leak Test

Think of DNS as your internet phone book - every time you type a website address, your device needs to "look up" the actual server location. A DNS leak happens when these lookups slip past your VPN's protection and go straight to your internet provider instead of through your VPN's secure servers.

Basically, while your VPN is encrypting your browsing traffic, your ISP can still see exactly which websites you're visiting because those DNS requests are escaping the tunnel. It's like having a bulletproof car but leaving the windows down.